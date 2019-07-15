&TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini will soon undergo major changes

MUMBAI: We recently broke the news about Qubool Hai fame Ankit Raaj in talks to be part of Main Bhi Ardhangini (Read here: Ankit Raaj to enter &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini?).



However, as per the reports in media, Ankit has been finalized but will be replacing lead Avinash Sachdev to depict the character of Madhav.



The makers are in plans to introduce leap and change the show’s plot to supernatural genre.



TellyChakkar has learnt that not only Avinash but the lead actress Aditi Rawat will also be making an exit from the show. The team at Essel Vision is already on look out for new female lead.



We tried reaching out to Aditi but she remained unavailable for a comment.



TellyChakkar will keep our readers updated with each development!