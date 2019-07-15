News

&TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini will soon undergo major changes

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
15 Jul 2019 09:14 PM

MUMBAI: We recently broke the news about Qubool Hai fame Ankit Raaj in talks to be part of Main Bhi Ardhangini (Read here: Ankit Raaj to enter &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini?). 

However, as per the reports in media, Ankit has been finalized but will be replacing lead Avinash Sachdev to depict the character of Madhav. 

The makers are in plans to introduce leap and change the show’s plot to supernatural genre. 

TellyChakkar has learnt that not only Avinash but the lead actress Aditi Rawat will also be making an exit from the show. The team at Essel Vision is already on look out for new female lead. 

We tried reaching out to Aditi but she remained unavailable for a comment. 

TellyChakkar will keep our readers updated with each development!

Tags > Main Bhi Ardhangini, &TV, Madhav, undergo major changes, Tellyhakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Aalesha
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav

past seven days