&TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna to witness a new entry

Mumbai: &TV’s ongoing mythological drama Paramavatar Shri Krishna (Peninsula Pictures) is set to witness a new entry.

We hear that the new entry will unfold many twists to take the story forward.

Our source informs us that talented actor Ram Mehar Jangra, recently seen in Badho Bahu has been roped in to play a key role in the saga. He will be seen essaying the role of Manik in the show which is going to be quite a dramatic character.

He will be the one who will conspire against everyone in Gokuldhaam after getting brainwashed.

When TellyChakkar contacted Ram, he confirmed the news with us.

