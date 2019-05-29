News

&TV’s Shaadi Ke Siyape to go off-air this weekend

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
29 May 2019 01:15 PM

MUMBAI&TV, who launched their sitcom Shaadi Ke Siyape with much pomp, is pulling the plug on the show.

The drama, which launched on 16th March, will air its last episode this weekend.

Our sources inform us that due to low ratings, the channel is shutting down the show in a span of just two and half months. The channel will telecast the final episode on this Sunday.

The makers at Full House Media came up with a unique concept. However, it didn’t really manage to grab eyeballs.

We buzzed lead actors Sheen Das, Bhavya Gandhi, and Mishkat Verma, but they remained unavailable for comment.

