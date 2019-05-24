&TV’s Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha bids farewell to the audience

MUMBAI: Sad news for the audience of &TV’s Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha. The show is bidding farewell to the audience.

Yes, the makers have decided to end the show overnight.

The show was launched in October last year and it will end tonight. The sudden decision of the makers has left the cast shocked.

Sooraj Thapper told Times Of India, “I am shocked. An artiste joins a show with a lot of hope, and this can be very disappointing. However, there is no guarantee on television nowadays; many shows have wrapped up within a few months.”

“We were hoping that Vikram Betaal would enjoy a longer run, as the feedback was good. We didn’t expect it to go off air before the cricket World Cup commences (on May 30) at least. There were other shows that were behind us in terms of ratings and they could have been pulled off,” he added.