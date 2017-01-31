&TV’s Waaris heading for a LEAP

It seems like TV shows are on a roll to bring a leap in their story line to make the ongoing tracks more interesting and engaging for the audience.

After shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Kaala Teeka, etc. the latest to join the league is &TV’s popular series Waaris (Viniyard Films).

Yes, you heard it right!!!

Our source informs us, “Waaris is now heading for a big leap of 10 years. A lot of twist and turns will be witnessed in the upcoming tracks post the time jump. The kids will grow up and the post leap story line will turn out to be a youth centric one bringing in their love track.”

We hear that the present cast will remain untouched, with nobody exiting the show. It will only be an add-on to the cast, with the present cast being retained.

We buzzed producer Ashvini Yardi but didn’t get any revert till the time of filing the story.

