TV series based on 2016 US presidential election in making

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2017 03:20 PM

A TV mini-series will chronicle the events of the 2016 presidential election, when Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

It is being made by cable network HBO's HBO Films.

The TV project is based on the yet-to-be-released third "Game Change" novel by Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, co-authors of the book series that influenced 2012 film "Game Change", reports variety.com.

The yet untitled miniseries will tell the story of Trump's "dramatic, improbable victory" over Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, as described by the network.

Jay Roach will direct and will serve as executive producer with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, who produced "Game Change", which told the story of the 2008 US presidential election campaign of John McCain and his running mate Sarah Palin, and starred Julianne Moore, Woody Harrelson and Ed Harris.

