TV star Faisal Khan pens 'miss you' note for on-screen mom

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Actor Faisal Khan got emotional on the last day of shoot with his on-screen mother Sneha Wagh, and poured his heart out in a note.

Sneha and Faisal play mother and son in the show "Chandragupta Maurya".

"Words cannot be enough to show my affection and respect towards you. We met as strangers and little did we know that we will turn into such good friends! Scenes with you were never plastic. The feelings and acting always came from within," Faisal posted on Instagram on Tuesday night along with a photograph of the two actors.

He always found her cheerful and called her one of those "rare gems who laughs their heart out and that is what I am going to miss the most about you".

"It was your last day of shoot but not of our friendship, you and your laugh will always be missed. I have learnt a lot of good things from you and I feel a lot of us have so much to learn from you. Looking forward to a lot more happy days of friendship! #ChandraGuptMaurya #LastdayofShootwithMaharaniMura," he concluded.

Sneha reposted the note and shared the scene in which her character dies in the arms of Chandragupta Maurya, played by Faisal.

(SOURCE:IANS)

past seven days