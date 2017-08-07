Rakhi is a special festival which cherishes the brother-sister love. Some of us have rakhi brothers or rakhi sisters and our TV celebs are no different.

Today is Rakshabandhan, Tellychakkar.com approached some of the TV actors and asked them who they consider their rakhi sister or brother from the TV industry.

Abhishek Verma: Rakhi sister is a very big responsibility and I have brother-sister relationship with many actors in the industry but they don’t tie rakhi. I consider Kishwer Merchant as my sister.

Shrenu Parikh: There are many actors and directors whom I consider brother. Pankaj Bhatia who is playing Bala in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is my rakhi brother. He was my co-star in Havan and he is a protective brother. And I also consider director Yusuf Ansari who directed Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon ... Phir Se as my brother.

Nakuul Mehta: I don’t consider any actor my sister and I don’t sister anyone on set.

Dalljiet Kaur: Barun Sobti and Akshay Dogra who were my on-screen brothers in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon are like my Rakhi brothers. They were my strengths during the ups and downs of life.

Jay Soni: I consider Sara Khan as my rakhi sister. We had gone to Taiwan and there we discovered that brother-sister bond.

Sheen Dass: I have brother-sister relationship with Abhay Vakil, my co-star from Silsila Pyaar Ka. Even now we meet and have fun.