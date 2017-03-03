TV stars Rituraj, Yash, Aakanksha and Leena to make their mark in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya

While Rituraj will don the role of Badri aka Varun’s Every actor dreams of making big in their career by turning towards the silver screen.

Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, the Dharma Productions movie starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, is all set to hit TV screens next week.

With Karan Johar on the helm of things and Shashank Khaitan directing it, we are sure it will be an entertaining point. Added to that is the foot tapping music.

But what surprised us most is that the film boasts of some really popular TV actors as part of its stellar star cast.

Yes folks, talented actors Rituraj Singh (Trideviyaan), Yash P Sinha (Code Red), Leena Prabhu (Pyaar Ka Dard Hai) and Aakanksha Singh (Gulmohar Grand) have been signed to play pivotal roles in the upcoming flick. As already reported, Shweta Basu Prasad (Chandra Nandni) will also play a key character.

dad, Leena will play his mom. Yash will enact the role of Varun’s elder brother and has been paired opposite Shweta. As for Aakanksha, she has bagged the character of Alia’s good friend.

From what our sources say, all these actors have really meaty roles and their performance was much appreciated by the entire cast.

Talking more about the involvement of TV actors in big screen projects, Rituraj said, “It is a great development that TV actors are receiving recognition. The film is a beautiful one with a message that will strike a chord with all. It will present the fact that even in 2017, there are some patriarchs who look down upon women, and believe they are at no fault. This film will give the world a picture wherein we will prove that it is time we empower women who can help us build a better world and society.”

Apart from the mentioned actors, Gauahar Khan is also playing an important role.

Eager to watch Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.