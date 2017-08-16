MUMBAI: Reports have emerged that filming for many a TV series by Mumbai’s TV producers was going on undisturbed at Mumbai’s Film City and other venues, making the call for a strike by the apex craft and trade body the Federation of Western India Cine Employees look like a damp squib.

However, that was in the morning.

With the passing of the day, conflicting reports are popping up that things are set to take a turn for the worse ass the FWICE is putting in all efforts to make the agitation gather steam.

Various factions have been reportedly scrapping with each other and demonstrating at the Film City gates in Mumbai, where many shoots are happening currently.

According to sources, the background music directors who are part of the Music Composers’ Association have decided to heed the FWICE call.

Other bodies that are putting their might behind the strike include: the Junior Artistes Association as well as factions of the Allied Mazdoor Union (AMU). At the time of writing, scuffles had broken out in Film City between FWICE union members and the All Mazdoor Union (AMU).

Read: Allied Mazdoor Union does not support the strike

FWICE secretary BN Tiwari told Tellychakkar.com that art director Navin Shetty was beaten by lumpen elements who were claiming to be a part of the AMU and was injured. The FWICE has approached the Dindoshi police station to file a complaint.

FWICE treasurer Ashish Rego says that TV producers have been taken things too far. “We are clear this time that the strike is going to take a magnitude beyond what took place 10 or so years ago,” he said. “This time we are going to dig in our heels for good.”

Association sources reveal that a big morcha is planned for tomorrow at Film City gates with several of the trade bodies which it represents becoming a part of the agitation.

However, AMU president Gangeshwar Shrivastav pointed out shooting was proceeding smoothly. “Those claiming to be a part of AMU and taking part in the strike and causing a commotion are actually disgruntled out of work labour,” he told Tellychkkar.com. “They are thieves and have been evicted from the association.”

Indian Film & TV Producers Council (IFTPC) TV unit head JD Majethia revealed that shooting was continuing and some factions were playing difficult. “However, it is not that alarming,” he said. “We are playing a wait and watch game.”

Take a look at the current situation right here in this video