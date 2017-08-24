What the FWICE could not do, India’s leading TV producers under the Indian Film & Television Producers Council (IFTPC) have managed.

TellyChakkar.com has learnt that on day eight of the FWICE-led strike, a delegation consisting of both TV producers and broadcasters - had an hour long meeting with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and apprised him about the developments on the TV labour front and how the FWICE was inconveniencing non-striking workers who were doing their duty.

IFTPC TV wing co-chairperson JD Majethia told TellyChakkar.com that a delegation of producers and broadcasters led by Zee TV CEO Punit Goenka, JD Majethia (Hats Off), Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) Shyamashish Bhattacharjee (Shankuntalam), Nitin Vaidya met with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis late in the evening of 23 August. Says Majethia: “We also updated him about the situation in the entertainment industry arising out of threats and intimidation by a handful of leaders and their supporters.We requested him to provide security to the workers who are willing to work and maintain law and order. He promised all possible help in this regard."

As they say a picture says a thousand words. And TellyChakkar.com has a picture of the meeting.

FWICE president BN Tewari had earlier told Tellychakkar that the chief minister was supposed to meet the union as well. A meeting with him had been requested. But the chief minister had yet to revert to his request.

With the IFTPC gaining the ear of the Maharashtrian leader, could this be a turning point and could the FWICE back off from hereon? TellyChakkar.com has no crystal to gaze and predict the future. But the IFTPC and broadcasters are hoping that it well may be.

