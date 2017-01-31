&TV's Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi promises a good watch

Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi... the title sends you back to the era, dominated by the Rajshris, where opulent and convention ridden conjugal/relationship saga provided a perfect plot for mushrooming of weepy scenes and dollops of teeth-rattling connive.

Times have changed but Indian society still holds dear age old traditions, providing content makers to tell a tale which is archaic in thought yet poignant in audience connect.

&TV, Indian television's newborn, opened to great promise and doled out smash hits with its launching properties.

Gangaa and Bhabhiji gained cult status, much to the glee of industry experts and soaps lovers, of course, for evenings meant more entertaining and engaging with &.

However, as a child grows, so does his challenges. Post a beaming beginning, & is yet to strike gold again with its fiction line up.

Current airing Badho Bahu has cut through the competition, but it's nothing beyond rudimentary.

With Ek Vivah, & takes another shot to thump its authority in the fiction space.

Bear in mind, the title might flummox you. It's not a Rajshri brainchild, but an endeavor of House of Originals, helmed by industry heavyweight Nivedita Basu.

Nivedita and & associated previously with Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai.

The show was launched with much fanfare, with episode screenings witnessing attendance of fraternity biggies. Wishes poured in, marketing strategies flexed maximum, bugle was sounded off of the project being unique and differential in treatment.

Alas, it sinked without a trace. It did not trouble the TRP trackers. Like they say, the Indian audience has a mind of its own.

& is reinstating faith in Nivedita. Allowing her to continue from where she left off. Talent and execution skills is synonymous with Nivedita, but as they say, proof of the pudding is in the eating. Can she pass the decisive audience liking test?

Well, we wish her all the strength.

Ek Vivah, an emotional family potboiler, stars Abhishek Malik and Sonali Nikam in lead roles.

The two have bit of experience as performers but are yet to do some heavy lifting. The cast also has some veteran touch headed by notable thespian Himani Shivpuri.

The launch press conference, executed craftily by the PR team, witnessed engaging hues, however, the channel head, Rajesh Iyer, and producer Nivedita gave it a miss.

Must be occupied, we guess!!!

With &, it's like a David & Goliath scenario. It's entered the ring with GEC heavyweights with much bravura. Some punches landed while others missed. Well, we all know what happens at the end of David story. & might have the last laugh, if it, like David, doesn't give in and keeps hitting back with fresh engaging content, which we are confident of.

To sum up, Tellychakkar.com wishes Ek Vivah a great run at the small screens.

It hits airwaves from 6 February onwards Monday to Friday at 7.30pm.