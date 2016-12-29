&TV's Gangaa set for a revamp

Heraclitus, a Greek philosopher, is quoted as saying “The only thing that is constant is change.”

Well, &TV’s Gangaa (Sphereorigins) is all set to experience a change.

As per reliable sources, the popular show will undergo a revamp, bringing in multiple conceptual alterations.

Initially the plot was to take a mytho shape; however the plan got canned owing to budget concerns, as per sources.

Now, the entire core cast which includes Hiten Tejwani, Ruhana Khanna, Vishal Vashishtha, Gungun Uprari, Roop Durgapal, Abhishek Tiwari, Sushmita Mukherjee, except Aditi Sharma aka Gangaa, will make an exit.

The cast has been given a final shooting date of 15 January, post which the future script will roll out. Casting is on for characters to be brought in post the shift.

Currently, the creative team and the channel are deciding on the end track.

When we contacted Hiten, he said, “Changes are coming that is true. They have not mentioned about what will happen to our characters but yes we won’t be there in the future story.”

Ruhana’s mom on her part said, “Yes, Ruhana has her final exams hence we are returning to Delhi.”

Roop Durgapal too confirmed the development.

Producer Sunjoy Wadhwa remained unavailable for a comment.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive updates.