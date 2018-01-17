Twisted fame Namit Khanna to make his TV debut with Sony’s next

Hot stud and popular actor Namit Khanna is all set to make his TV debut. The model turned actor rose to fame post his stint in the sensual thriller Twisted. Namit was not just appreciated for his drop-dead gorgeous looks but also for his acting skills.

The dapper looking lad has bagged his first plum TV project. Bindu Productions, best known for Ek Duje Ke Vaaste (EDKV) on Sony TV, will join hands with the above-mentioned GEC for another show. The upcoming daily is said to be a romantic narrative.

The makers wanted fresh faces for the primary cast, just like their previous show (EDKV). Therefore, Namit a newbie on TV was finalized by the makers. The casting for the female lead is still in the process and haven't finalized anyone.

According to our credible information, the backdrop of the series will be completely set in the capital, Delhi. Unlike other shows, the daily will be shot in real locations and will soon go on floors. If everything falls into place, the daily will go on air by the month of March.

Apart from Twisted, Namit has walked the ramp for big names and has also featured in big magazines. The untitled daily will be a meaty project for Namit since the production house’s last (EDKV) gave the industry two heartthrobs – Namik Paul and Nikita Dutta.