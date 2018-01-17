Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Twisted fame Namit Khanna to make his TV debut with Sony’s next

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
17 Jan 2018 05:07 PM
Hot stud and popular actor Namit Khanna is all set to make his TV debut. The model turned actor rose to fame post his stint in the sensual thriller Twisted. Namit was not just appreciated for his drop-dead gorgeous looks but also for his acting skills.
 
The dapper looking lad has bagged his first plum TV project. Bindu Productions, best known for Ek Duje Ke Vaaste (EDKV) on Sony TV, will join hands with the above-mentioned GEC for another show. The upcoming daily is said to be a romantic narrative.
 
The makers wanted fresh faces for the primary cast, just like their previous show (EDKV). Therefore, Namit a newbie on TV was finalized by the makers. The casting for the female lead is still in the process and haven't finalized anyone. 
 
According to our credible information, the backdrop of the series will be completely set in the capital, Delhi. Unlike other shows, the daily will be shot in real locations and will soon go on floors. If everything falls into place, the daily will go on air by the month of March.
 
Apart from Twisted, Namit has walked the ramp for big names and has also featured in big magazines. The untitled daily will be a meaty project for Namit since the production house’s last (EDKV) gave the industry two heartthrobs – Namik Paul and Nikita Dutta.
 
Namit maintained a “No comment” stance, when we contacted him. The head honcho of Bindu Productions, Dilip Jha didn’t respond to our messages either.
Tags > Namit Khanna, Sony Entertainment Television, TV debut, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Bindu Productions, Namik Paul, Nikita Dutta Dilip Jha,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days