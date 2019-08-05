Twitteratis hit back at Veena Malik for writing foul Tweets on Article 370 and Indian Army

MUMBAI: Pakistani actress Veena Malik, who acted in Bollywood films like Daal Mein Kuch kaala Hai and Zindagi 50-50, has again landed herself in controversy.



Well, the entire nation today is celebrating as Narendra Modi-led UPA government has nullified the Article 370. Home Minister Amit Shah, today, announced the government’s plan to repeal Article 370 that gives Jammu & Kashmir special autonomous rights. The government has now decided to scrap the contentious article and to bifurcate the state into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir, which will have the legislature and Ladakh, which will be without legislature. The decision is being hailed as a historic move by many.



Amidst all of it, Veena has tweeted disrespectful tweets regarding the issue on her social media handle.



Take a look below:



Look how obsessed with personal gains are our politicians, disgusted at some tweets that are targeting the government instead of raising a voice for #Kashmir ! #KashmirUnderThreat #KashmirGenocide #KashmirBleedsUNSleeps — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 5, 2019

Shame...!!!

How can india revoke Article 370 Kashmir is still a disputed territory!!! #Article370#Article370Abolished — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 5, 2019

Occupying #Kashmir with a force of One Million, putting the entire state under curfew like situation and invoking #Article370 clearly show that Kashmir is being annexed forcefully.

Meanwhile, the @UN 's role is a reminder of that of the League of Nations.#StandwithKashmir — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 5, 2019

Occupying nahi hamara tha hamara hai aur rahega #BharatEkHai

Tu randi rona karti rehe — अखंड भारत। (@TheShanichar) August 5, 2019

Our #KashmirHamaraHai #kashmir our people our problems, we have enough strength for solve the issue.

What's is your interest?

How pakistan ppl are suffering with hunger No food no work, you don't want this to be solved ,

You want other countries issue.

Pehle ghar ka samleo — kumarAaditya (@adityastar9999) August 5, 2019

Her posts did not go down well with social media users and Twitteratis hit back at her for her disrespectful remarks. Take a look below.123123