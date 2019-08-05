Twitteratis hit back at Veena Malik for writing foul Tweets on Article 370 and Indian Army

MUMBAI: Pakistani actress Veena Malik, who acted in Bollywood films like Daal Mein Kuch kaala Hai and Zindagi 50-50, has again landed herself in controversy.
Well, the entire nation today is celebrating as Narendra Modi-led UPA government has nullified the Article 370. Home Minister Amit Shah, today, announced the government’s plan to repeal Article 370 that gives Jammu & Kashmir special autonomous rights. The government has now decided to scrap the contentious article and to bifurcate the state into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir, which will have the legislature and Ladakh, which will be without legislature. The decision is being hailed as a historic move by many.
Amidst all of it, Veena has tweeted disrespectful tweets regarding the issue on her social media handle.
Take a look below:
To The Indian Brutality In Kashmir#IndianarmyinKashmir #indianArmy pic.twitter.com/hYnS77lG8S— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 3, 2019
Look how obsessed with personal gains are our politicians, disgusted at some tweets that are targeting the government instead of raising a voice for #Kashmir ! #KashmirUnderThreat #KashmirGenocide #KashmirBleedsUNSleeps— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 5, 2019
Shame...!!!— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 5, 2019
How can india revoke Article 370 Kashmir is still a disputed territory!!! #Article370#Article370Abolished
Occupying #Kashmir with a force of One Million, putting the entire state under curfew like situation and invoking #Article370 clearly show that Kashmir is being annexed forcefully.— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 5, 2019
Meanwhile, the @UN 's role is a reminder of that of the League of Nations.#StandwithKashmir
August 5, 2019
Occupying nahi hamara tha hamara hai aur rahega #BharatEkHai— अखंड भारत। (@TheShanichar) August 5, 2019
Tu randi rona karti rehe
Our #KashmirHamaraHai #kashmir our people our problems, we have enough strength for solve the issue.— kumarAaditya (@adityastar9999) August 5, 2019
What's is your interest?
How pakistan ppl are suffering with hunger No food no work, you don't want this to be solved ,
You want other countries issue.
Pehle ghar ka samleo
