Two big fights took place at Ekta Kapoor’s BCL4, read details

MUMBAI: A lot of drama happened recently at Ekta Kapoor’s BCL4, which is being currently shot at Reliance Studios, Filmcity. Two major fights took place between some of the players.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Karan Wahi, who is playing for Delhi Dragons, broke into a big fight after rival team member (Chennai Swagers), showed him middle finger. Karan’s team was winning and the opponent was trying to provoke him. Initially, he tried to deal with the situation peacefully, but when a rival team member showed him middle finger, he lost his cool, and even warned the organizers of a walk out.

The portal further mentioned that another fight took place between Gulshan Nain and Abhishek Verma. When the former was playing, the latter, who was in the rival team, passed comments on him, and this led to a fight between the duo.