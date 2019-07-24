Two mysterious masterminds behind Rohit and Sonakshi’s fight in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: In the ongoing drama in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit and Sonakshi’s misunderstandings continue to increase.



Pooja faces a wardrobe malfunction on the stage, and Sonakshi is blamed for this.



However, the two masterminds who created this misunderstanding are none other than Sonakshi’s co-star Sumit and her ex-boyfriend Karan.



Karan and Sumit plan to trap Sonakshi’s sister Pari, but unfortunately, Pooja becomes the victim when Pari unknowingly exchanges her dress with Pooja because of a stain.



An angry Rohit is now taking legal action against Sonakshi and her family, while Karan and Sumit are celebrating their victory.



Sonakshi is trying her hard to explain the truth to Rohit but all in vain.



It will be interesting to see how Sonakshi proves herself innocent.