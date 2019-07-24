News

Two mysterious masterminds behind Rohit and Sonakshi’s fight in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jul 2019 08:49 AM

MUMBAI: In the ongoing drama in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit and Sonakshi’s misunderstandings continue to increase.

Pooja faces a wardrobe malfunction on the stage, and Sonakshi is blamed for this.

However, the two masterminds who created this misunderstanding are none other than Sonakshi’s co-star Sumit and her ex-boyfriend Karan.

Karan and Sumit plan to trap Sonakshi’s sister Pari, but unfortunately, Pooja becomes the victim when Pari unknowingly exchanges her dress with Pooja because of a stain.

An angry Rohit is now taking legal action against Sonakshi and her family, while Karan and Sumit are celebrating their victory.

Sonakshi is trying her hard to explain the truth to Rohit but all in vain.

It will be interesting to see how Sonakshi proves herself innocent. 

Tags > Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Star Plus, ex-boyfriend Karan, Sonakshi, Rohit, sister Pari,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

ZEE5 launches REJCTX

ZEE5 launches REJCTX
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan

past seven days