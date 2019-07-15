Udaan fame Rajiv Kumar roped in for Sony TV’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is bringing a new fiction show titled Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein produced by Qissago Telefilms. The show will feature Mudit Nayyar, Simran Pareenja and Bengali actress Debattama Saha in the lead roles.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a beautiful love story of a hearing-impaired boy named Yogi (Mudit).

The latest we have heard that actor Rajiv Kumar, who is known for his stint in Colors’ Udaan, has been roped in for the show.

Our sources inform that Rajiv will play Pradeep Duhan’s father named Kailash. Rajiv will be seen as a drunkard man who is always high on alcohol.

We could not get through Rajiv for his comment.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein will be aired from tonight.