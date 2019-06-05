Udaan fame Samriddhi Yadav to enter SAB TV’s Tenali Rama

MUMBAI: Child artist Samriddhi Yadav, who played Chakor’s daughter Anjor in Colors’ Udaan, has bagged a new show.



The pretty girl will be soon entering SAB TV’s epic drama Tenali Rama.



Contiloe’s Tenali Rama recently completed 500 episodes, and the show is quite loved by masses for its stellar cast and storyline.



According to our sources, Gundappa (Krish Parekh) will fall in love with Samriddhi’s character. She will soon begin shooting.



Samriddhi’s mother confirmed the news.



