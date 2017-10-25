It's celebration time for the Udann team! The Colors’ popular daily series has hit the 900 mark. The love story of Suraj and Chakor has struck the right chords with the viewers. These days when TV shows are abruptly pulled off air, Udaan survived for three years.

The show started with child actor Spandan Chaturvedi playing Chakor. The character was loved by the masses. The Gurudeo Bhalla Productions completed 900 episodes yesterday which called for celebrations on the set of the show.

TellyChakkar, got in touch with the show’s male protagonist, Vijayendra Kumeria to know more deets about the celebration. The hunky actor shared, “It is a lovely feeling of course! It was 450 episodes when I entered the show post the leap and now it feels I have completed half journey. While doing the show we didn’t know if the show will succeed or not, since no one ever knows about the future.” Kumeria also feels that the real onus for the show’s success needs to be given to Spandan Chaturvedi who played the younger Chakor.

He added, “the credit goes to Spandan, because her portrayal was loved by the audience. She gave a strong base to the show. Viewers accepted her and it was a big question if the viewers will accept us? And they did!”

Vijayendra also revealed plans for the show on completing the milestone of 1000 episodes. “We had a big party last night. The shoot lasted till 2 a.m. The producers are happy with the show and the vibes are great. For the 1000 episodes, we haven’t planned anything. But yeah there would be something big.”

Talking about the show Vijayendra concluded, “People will surely like what is there in the banks. They can expect a lot of romance, drama and twists.”