Udann fame Spandan Chaturvedi to make her Bollywood debut

Mumbai: Little wonder Spandan Chaturvedi, who had impressed the audience by essaying the role of young Chakor in Colors’ long running popular daily Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is set to make her Bollywood debut.

Spandan will be seen in the upcoming Abhay Deol starrer flick Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Our source informs us that Spandan will be seen as Phantom, a mentally challenged girl. As per the story plot, a ghost will make Phantom its medium to help Abhay Deol’s character achieve what he wants. Spandan will be introduced in the movie as Abhay’s neighbour.

