Udann fame Spandan Chaturvedi to make her Bollywood debut

By Anwesha Kamal
29 Mar 2018 02:39 PM

Mumbai: Little wonder Spandan Chaturvedi, who had impressed the audience by essaying the role of young Chakor in Colors’ long running popular daily Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is set to make her Bollywood debut.

Spandan will be seen in the upcoming Abhay Deol starrer flick Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Our source informs us that Spandan will be seen as Phantom, a mentally challenged girl. As per the story plot, a ghost will make Phantom its medium to help Abhay Deol’s character achieve what he wants. Spandan will be introduced in the movie as Abhay’s neighbour. 

We tried but could not reach to Spandan for a comment.

TellyChakkar wishes Spandan all the best for her Bollywood debut.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

