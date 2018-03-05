‘Udann’ gave me a push towards fitness, says Vijayendra Kumeria

Mumbai: There was a time when Bollywood actors used to sweat it out to flaunt their chiselled bodies and now, TV actors are also not far behind.

We have already witnessed some mind boggling body transformations of actors in the likes of Karan Singh Grover, Ashish Sharma, Gumeet Choudhary, Gautam Rode among many others. And joining this bandwagon is actor Vijayendra Kumeria who is currently seen in Colors’ show Udann.

Vijayendra mentioned about how he was reluctant to project a la ‘macho man’ look which required him to work towards a building well toned and muscular body. However, it is because of Udann that Vijayendra has once again turned towards fitness after ignoring his health for a long time now.

Here’s Vijayendra’s post below:

What do you think about Vijayendra Kumeria and Meera Deosthale?

Vijayendra’s post gives us some major #fitnessgoals. Inspired yet?