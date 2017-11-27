Udann leap: Chakor and Azaadganj's fate to change completely; Read on...

Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily, Udann – Sapnon Ki that airs on Colors, is set to take a leap of five years.

Post the leap, the story of the daily with have major twists in store for the viewers! In the recent episodes of the series, the viewers have seen that Chakor (Meera Deosthale) has been kidnapped by Bhaiyaji (Sai Ballal).

And after the kidnapping drama, a lot of things will change for Chakor over a period of five years. Read on –

Our source informs us, “Bhaiyaji will kill a pregnant Chakor’s child and enraged, the latter will counter-attack Bhaiyaji, which will lead to his death. The tragedy in Chakor’s life won't stop here as subsequent to this drama, Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) will end up losing his memory after an accident. Infact, he won’t even recognise Chakor.

Having being held under arrest for Bhaiyaji's murder, once Chakor is bailed out, she will visit Azadganj hoping to see a good change in the village, alas! things will be much worse and beyond her expectations. She will find Imli (Vidhi Pandya) to have taken Bhaiyaji's place!

Imli will be seen torturing the villagers and Suraj will work under Imli as her slave.”

What will Chakor do now? The upcoming episodes of the daily will unearth the answer to this question soon!

We tried reaching out to the actors but they were busy shooting.

Are you guys excited about the leap? Do share your comments below.