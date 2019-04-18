Udit Narayan finds his biggest fan in Anjali Anand

MUMBAI: Anjali Anand rose to fame with her performance as Lovley in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Today, her character has become a household name, and she has received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the serial.



Everyone is a fan of some actor, singer, or sportsman, and when they meet their idol, their happiness knows no limits. Recently, Udit Narayan visited the sets of Kullfi for a special appearance in the serial. He is known as the golden voice of Bollywood for the beautiful songs that he gave the audience during the 90s.



On the sets of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Udit Narayan met his biggest fan, which is none other than Anjali Anand. The actress shared a video with her fans and showed the craze she has for the singer.



In the video, Anjali bows down to the singer and touches his feet. She tells him that there is no bigger fan of his than her. She shared the video and captioned it saying, 'I’m not the regular fan. If I’m a fan, IM THIS LEVEL ka FAN. Only 2 or 3 people in the world I would wanna do this to because they make such a huge difference in my life by just existing and this respect MUST BE GIVEN TO THIS IMPOSSIBLE LEVEL OF TALENT. MY FAVOURITE VOICE IN THE WORLD that has made me get through the best and toughest of days. Thank yu for existing. Mr. Udit Narayan. Finally, we meet.'



