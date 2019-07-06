Udit Narayan lends his voice for the title track of Colors’ Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

COLORS’ upcoming mythological show Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush will recreate the journey of the mighty Lord Ram-Sita through the lens of Luv and Kush. An artistic rendition of the revered Hindu scripture, Ramayan, the magnum opus with Ram and Sita at its center will bring alive the virtues of faith, love, bravery, brotherhood and sacrifice.

Known to give mythology a refreshing angle, COLORS has associated with popular singer, Udit Narayan for the title track of the show. Giving a melodious touch to this epic saga, the makers of the show have come together to create one of history’s most popular epic tale with a different viewpoint, that of Luv & Kush.

Happy and excited to be part of the show in his own musical way, Udit Narayan said, “This song is very close to my heart as it reminded me of my yesteryears. I come from Mithila, the land of goddess Sita, and have sung for stage Ramayan all through my young days. Ramayan is a part of my soul now. I felt a gush of memories, which got me nostalgic while recording the song. The song has this beautiful soulful lyrics that will add to the divine strains of this epic saga and will be loved by all the generations. This is one of my recordings that had my mother deeply involved in the preparation as well as the recording. The show has been very authentically conceptualized, and I am really glad to have associated with a show of this scale and reach.”