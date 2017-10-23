Colors’ highly popular Laado has been making waves since the news of its sequel came out. Recently, the show’s promo was launched featuring Avika Gor and Palak Jain.

TellyChakkar has it exclusively some new members who have been added in the cast. If sources are to be believed, TV actor Udit Shukla has been roped in to play an integral part on the storyline. A little birdie informs, “Ammaji (Meghna Malik) will return to Haryana to take revenge and Udit will help her in the course.” The makers wanted an actor with rustic looks and Shukla fitted the bill aptly.

Apart from Udit, another TV actor is to be part of the Dhaval Gada’s venture.

(Also Read: Palak Jain to play the second lead in Laado 2)

Interestingly, Sudipti will be playing Udit’s sister-in-law. Her character would be that of a very vivacious Haryanvi bhabhi.

We dropped a text to both Udit and Sudipti. However, both remained unavailable for comments. Both the actors will have an integral role in the plot and will add spice to the show.

The series Laado 2 – Veerpur Ki Mardaani’s main star cast comprises of Meghna Malik, Avika Gor, Palak Jain, Rituraj, Ankit Raaj and Zalak Desai. The series is produced with Dhaval Gada and is slated to go on air from 6 November.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more such updates.