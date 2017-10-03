Actor Suhail Nayyar, who made his debut in "Udta Punjab" last year, will play Captain Manit Verma in ALTBalaji's web series "The Test Case".



Manit is flamboyant, charming and a misogynist who firmly believes that women are not any good as commandos. He considers all women as objects of desire who must be pursued and won over.



"I am excited about this series, especially working with Nimrat (Kaur) as I have been a big fan of her. She is so much fun, both, on screen and off screen. She gets a chess-board to the sets and we all play when we are not shooting," Suhail said in a statement.



Nimrat plays a combat officer in "The Test Case".



"Also, the camaraderie between all the actors is amazing, it feels we belong to the same camp. I have now started working on my fitness because we will have quite an adventurous shoot in November and December. I am looking forward to it," said Suhail.