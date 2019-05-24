ULLU App to come up with new web-series titled Being Virgin

MUMBAI: It’s raining digital content!

Budding OTT platform ULLU App is coming up with exciting content.

As per our sources, one of the upcoming web-series on ULLU App is tentatively titled Being Virgin.

A source close to the project said, 'Being Virgin is the story of a domestic Punjabi girl who is a virgin, She is getting into an arranged marriage with a Punjabi guy. It’s a sex comedy and a woman-centric concept that is focused on women’s needs and desires.'

We couldn’t connect with the spokesperson at ULLU App for a comment.

