News

ULLU App to come up with new web-series titled Being Virgin

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
24 May 2019 04:10 PM

MUMBAI: It’s raining digital content!

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about digital projects.

Budding OTT platform ULLU App is coming up with exciting content.

As per our sources, one of the upcoming web-series on ULLU App is tentatively titled Being Virgin.

A source close to the project said, 'Being Virgin is the story of a domestic Punjabi girl who is a virgin, She is getting into an arranged marriage with a Punjabi guy. It’s a sex comedy and a woman-centric concept that is focused on women’s needs and desires.'

We couldn’t connect with the spokesperson at ULLU App for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Ullu App, web-series, Being Virgin, Punjabi girl, TellyChakkar, exclusive,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

TV producers and actors unite for a noble cause!

TV producers and actors unite for a noble cause!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Hrithik Roshan
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Aalesha
Aalesha
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode

past seven days