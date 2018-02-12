Home > Tv > Tv News
Uma and Kanak to bluff Aditya in Star Plus' Tu Sooraj

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2018 06:59 PM

Mumbai : The ongoing Bangkok episodes of Star Plus' popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji is unfolding a lot of drama.

The viewers are already aware that Kanak (Rhea Sharma) and Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) are on a mission to expose Maasi (Sadiya Siddiqui) by stopping Polumi's (Madhura Naik) plastic surgery.

We hear that in the coming episodes, Uma and Kanak will plan to trap Aditya (Ayush Anand) in their next plan.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes of the show, Kanak will disguise herself as a lady named Diana and make him believe showing Polumi's photo that she is her mother and she is a look alike of Polumi.

Aditya will believe Kanak (Diana) and will be adamant to stop Polumi's surgery.

What do you think about Tu sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Avinesh Rekhi?

Will Kanak and Uma's plan succeed? Well, that would be an interesting watch for sure.

We tried but could not reach the actors for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Star Plus, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Rhea Sharma, Avinesh Rekhi, Sadiya Siddiqui, Ayush Anand, Madhura Naik, Diana,

past seven days