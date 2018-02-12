Uma and Kanak to bluff Aditya in Star Plus' Tu Sooraj

Mumbai : The ongoing Bangkok episodes of Star Plus' popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji is unfolding a lot of drama.



The viewers are already aware that Kanak (Rhea Sharma) and Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) are on a mission to expose Maasi (Sadiya Siddiqui) by stopping Polumi's (Madhura Naik) plastic surgery.



We hear that in the coming episodes, Uma and Kanak will plan to trap Aditya (Ayush Anand) in their next plan.



Our source informs us that in the coming episodes of the show, Kanak will disguise herself as a lady named Diana and make him believe showing Polumi's photo that she is her mother and she is a look alike of Polumi.



Aditya will believe Kanak (Diana) and will be adamant to stop Polumi's surgery.

Will Kanak and Uma's plan succeed? Well, that would be an interesting watch for sure.



