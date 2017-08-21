Star Plus’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji (Shashi Sumeet Productions) never fails to impress the audience with some interesting twists and turns.

In the recent episodes, the viewers have witnessed some happy moments between Kanak (Rhea Sharma) and Bhabo (Neelu Vaghela). After learning the truth, Bhabo finally accepted Kanak as her daughter and everyone was very happy.

Although, Kanak is happy to win Bhabo’s love but her relationship with Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) is on stake and now we hear that a big drama will unfold in the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “After a happy moment, the family will get to know about the circumstances of Uma's and Kanak's marriage. Ved (Mayank Arora), who is already furious over Uma will get him arrested for his act of marrying Kanak forcibly.”

OMG!!!

Will Uma’s circumstance develop a soft corner for him in Kanak's heart? Well, that would be interesting for the viewers to watch out for.

We tried but could not reach the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.