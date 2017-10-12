Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji that airs on Star Plus, never fails to surprise the audience with its shocking twists and turns.

In the recent episodes of the popular daily, Kanak (Rhea Sharma) has been trying to end the false beliefs of Uma (Avinesh Rekhi). On the other hand, Saraswati (Swati Kapoor) and Vansh (Kabeer Kumar) are set to marry each other.

We hear that Saraswati will finally elope and marry Vansh (Kabeer Kumar). Eventually a major drama will unfold in the upcoming episodes of the series.

(Also Read: Uma to get arrested on Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji?)

Our source informs us that, angry with the step taken by Saraswati to marry Vansh, Uma will disown her and declare her dead for the family. He will perform the last rites of his sister and destroy each and everything related to her in the house. Kanak will try to stop Uma from doing so but it will all be in vain.”

What will be the consequences of this? It seems like some major drama is set to be continued in the upcoming episodes.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

