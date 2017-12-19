Uma to EXPOSE Aditya in Star Plus’ Tu Sooraj

Star Plus’ Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji is keeping the audience hooked to its ongoing episodes by unfolding exciting twists and turns.



In the recent episodes of the daily, the viewers have witnessed some high voltage drama wherein Maasi (Sadiya Siddiqui) had planned to kill Kanak (Rhea Sharma) during Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) and Paulomi’s (Madhura Naik) wedding.



And TellyChakkar had already reported how Aditya (Ayush Anand) will kidnap Kanak but Uma will come to her rescue and save her on time. Now we bring some more information about the upcoming drama.



Our source informs us, “Uma will learn about the evil deeds of Aditya. She will beat Aditya up after learning the truth about him and eventually will expose him in front of everyone.”



Woah! Seems like some exciting episodes are ahead for the viewers!



We tried contacting the actors but they remained busy shooting.



Keep reading this space for more updates.