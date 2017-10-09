A lot of drama has been keeping the viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes of Shashi Sumeet Mittal’s popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji that airs on Star Plus.

Too much has been happening in Uma’s (Avinesh Rekhi) den ever since the Brahmachari Baba has arrived. The audience of the daily would know how Uma was keen on letting Saraswati (Swati Kapoor) become Baba’s Sevika while Kanak (Rhea Sharma) is against it.

Now we hear that this is going to further create some more drama in the daily series.

Our source informs us, in the upcoming episodes of the series Poulami (Madhura Naik) will disguise herself as Kanak and file an FIR against Uma for making Saraswati as Baba’s sevika. This will further create a huge difference between Uma and Kanak. Uma will further stop Kanak from intervening in his decision of making Saraswati a sevika as she is ready for it too while Kanak will try to prove herself innocent. Eventually, the police will come to arrest Uma.”

OMG! What will Kanak do now?

We tried to get in touch with Rhea but she remained unavailable.

