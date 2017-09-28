Shashi Sumeet Productions' popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji is set for another high voltage drama in its upcoming episodes.

The loyal viewers of the show that airs on Star Plus, are already aware of the arrival of the Brahmachari Baba in Uma's (Avinesh Rekhi) residence and the ladies of the house have been given strictly barred from coming in front of him.

This is going to unfold a big twist in the upcoming episodes for sure! Read on -

Our source informs us, "in the upcoming episodes of the series, Kanak (Rhea Sharma) will enter Brahmachari Baba' room, breaking the rules set by Uma. Uma will get angry on Kanak and question her about the step taken by her. Kanak will finally tell Uma that she has seen a lizard in the milk prepared for Baba so she came running in his room to take it away so that he won't consume the poisonous milk."

Will Uma realise his mistake now and apologise to Kanak? Well, only time will tell.

We tried toget in touch with the actors for a comment.

