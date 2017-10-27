The viewers of Shashi Sumeet Productions' popular daily, <em>Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji</em> on Star Plus now gears up for a major twist.



We hear that in the upcoming episodes of the series, misunderstandings between Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) and Kanak (Rhea Sharma) will reach to an extent that it will create a rift between them.



Our source informs us, "In the forthcoming episodes of the series, Kanak will blame Maasi (Sadiya Siddiqui) for all the wrong happenings and this will annoy Uma to the core. A furious Uma will then throw Kanak out of the house."



Woah!! Looks like some major drama is in store for the viewers!



We tried reaching out to the concerned actors however, they remained unavailable.



Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates