Umang Jain refutes the news about being MARRIED

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jan 2018 02:29 PM

Rumours are a part and parcel of an actor’s life!!!

The New Year just began with a pinch of false news for the tinsel town beauty Umang Jain.

The actress, who was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, came across a surprising rumour about herself right in the beginning of the year.

Umang got to hear that she is married which came as a total shock for the actress. She took to her social media profiles to refute the news going around.

She maintained that, she will happily share with everyone when she will tie the knot and the lady ended the note with a piece of advice for all.

Have a look at her Instagram post –

A VERY different new year post.

A post shared by Umang Jain (@umangjain08) on

Do share your thoughts with us, folks.

 

