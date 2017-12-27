Umesh Bajpai to enter Big Magic’s Hum Paanch

Big Magic’s popular series Hum Paanch Phir Se (Esselvision) has been entertaining the masses with rib tickling comedy followed by some interesting twists.



Soon, a new entry will crack up the viewers with more laughter. Yes, the Mathur family will soon welcome a new guest in their house!



Our source informs us that, “Popular actor, Umesh Bajpai who was recently seen in SAB TV's Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan has been roped in to play a key role in Hum Paanch Phir Se. She will be introduced as Manohar Mama and it will be a very interesting character.”



We could not reach Umesh for a comment.



