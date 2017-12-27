Hot Downloads

Umesh Bajpai to enter Big Magic’s Hum Paanch

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
27 Dec 2017 01:19 PM

Big Magic’s popular series Hum Paanch Phir Se (Esselvision) has been entertaining the masses with rib tickling comedy followed by some interesting twists.

Soon, a new entry will crack up the viewers with more laughter. Yes, the Mathur family will soon welcome a new guest in their house!

Our source informs us that, “Popular actor, Umesh Bajpai who was recently seen in SAB TV's Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan has been roped in to play a key role in Hum Paanch Phir Se. She will be introduced as Manohar Mama and it will be a very interesting character.”

We could not reach Umesh for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.





