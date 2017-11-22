Actress and Social worker Mahika Sharma who hasn't just brought changes in the life of many poor young girls and but has also been a blunt and strong answering figure to many organisations and groups. She recently got herself involved in Padmavati controversies.

Being an actress by profession, Mahika has supported and showed gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for coming up with the excellent idea of directing a film upon queen Padmavati and educate the generation.

"There are multiple rape cases, girls are being pressurised illegally to take up prostitution and no organisation has been deployed to rescue them. And now they creating controversies. I feel Bhansali' Padmavati will educate the generation with the history and will also justify the importance of protecting the beauty of a girl. I have lots of gratitude towards Sanjay sir as he has earlier educated his audience with the real definition of love." Adds Mahika, best known as formal Miss Teen Northeast.

Going ahead she slammed Shri Rajput Karni Sena saying, "There were rumours of a few love scenes between Alauddin and Padmini in this film, which led to protests from a Rajput caste organisation called Karni sena, whose members accused Bhansali of distorting history. A small mob of protestors even attacked Bhansali, the staff and vandalised the film set. I think the one who created this rumour should be hanged. And this organisation and community should grow up and learn the difference between reality and rumours. It is hard to believe that Rajputs have all the time in the world to act on rumours. Queen Padmavati, is not just the pride of their community but she is the pride of India as well. So we Indians wont take it easy if she is disrespected in any way."

TellyChakkar feels Mahika is very forthright in her statements and we wish Bhansali's Padmavati all the best for its release!