‘Under the bed’ romance for Shivaay-Anika in Ishqbaaaz

Fans of Star Plus’ popular show Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions), you can cheer with joy now.

Yes, we have a piece of exciting news for you all.

Wondering what is it?

Well, viewers can soon witness Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) romancing in the coming days.

Audience already know Pinky (Nikita Anand) is not fond of Anika, hence she blamed the poor girl for the mishap that happened with Shivaay (he was shot). She was so angry that she threw Anika out of the hospital.

Now, Anika would desire to meet Shivaay so she will take Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Omkara’s (Kunal Jaisingh) help. Anika will hide in a food trolley and will come to Shivaay’s room. However, soon Pinky will enter and Anika will hide under the bed after seeing Pinky.

Furthermore, Shivaay will put forward his hand and Anika will hold it tightly. They both will indulge in some cute romantic moments.

Later, Pinky will witness something lying on the floor and will bend down to pick it up. Everyone will get shocked as they would think that Pinky will learn about Anika being under the bed.

Oh no, so what will happen then?

Hold your breath readers.

As Pinky will find a used syringe and criticize about the hospital’s hygiene. And will soon leave the room. Everyone will get relaxed.

The other day, Shivaay will get discharged from the hospital and will be back home. He will also bring Anika along with him. Pinky will not allow Anika to enter. She will also have a small tussle with Shivaay. However, soon the fight would end. Shivaay will promise to solve all problems. Pinky will finally hug Shivaay and allow Anika to stay with Shivaay.

What will happen next? Will Shivaay-Anika manage to find out the shooter?

The actors remained unavailable as they were busy shooting.