Unfolding truth of Mudit's real and reel life!

MUMBAI: Mudit Nayar who is receiving immense popularity for his character Yogi (a hearing-impaired boy) on Sony Entertainment Television’s recent launch 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' unveiled an interesting story from his personal life. He too had to face a distant relationship with his real-life beau, Aprajita Shrivastava. The show revolves around of Yogi's life and his love story with Gunjan (character played by Simran Pareenja), where both are seen communicating and expressing their emotions through sign language, as Gunjan cannot speak as well.

As per the recent track of the show, Yogi's marriage is fixed with Gunjan, but he is forbidden from meeting her before the marriage. Mudit revealed that his real-life experience is very much like his reel life experience, but the twist here is that, his wife was the one who did all the planning and plotting to meet him. Mudit is married to his beautiful wife Aparajita. Before their marriage, they were not allowed to meet or see each other. Unfolding the story Mudit narrates, “Back then when we were not allowed to meet each other, Aparajita did all the struggles to secretly meet me. I used to live in Mumbai, and she was in Pune. Once she lied to her parents and told them that she wants to go to Mumbai for shopping, just so that she could meet me.” Similar thing is been portrayed now in Mudit’s reel life.

In the show, Yogi will be seen trying to meet Gunjan by secretly getting into her house. But unfortunately, the same will be noticed by Gunjan’s father Shiv who is not in favor of Yogi's such actions. Shiv will then put forth his dislike for the same in front of Yogi's father Prakash. But after repeated warning, Yogi will be seen finding ways and means to meet Gunjan with the help of his sister Khushi (the character played by Sumbul Touqeer).



“When you love someone, you figure out a way to meet them and be with them by hook or the crook”, says Mudit Nayar. Now, it would be interesting to see how Yogi and Gunjan will continue their love story on Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein as that of Mudit and real life.