Unlike my on-screen persona, I endorse the message given out in Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee – Hemant Choudhary

Actor Hemant Choudhary’s happy association with Star Plus continues after Siya Ke Ram with Dheera Sarna and Ved Raj’s upcoming show Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee.

Talking about the show, Hemant told us, “As we know, the show is based on religious prejudices in our day to day life, and how a small town girl who is an atheist will make us realize after getting married in our family.We will slowly realize that the real worship is nothing but the help we render to human beings, and this is the message that God gives us too.”

In the show, Hemant plays the role of the male lead Kanwar Dhillon’s uncle and brother to the lead’s father, essayed by Vivek Mushran.

Even though Hemant plays a character who is highly religious to the extent of getting superstitious at every step in life, he does endorse the message brought in by the show Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee. “In real life, I am religious but not superstitious, like my character on screen. And I support and endorse the basic concept of my show. I believe in being a good human being, and by doing so, you will automatically become religious.”

