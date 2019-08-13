Unseen Pictures of TikTok star Mr. Faisu and Team 07

MUMBAI: With the current boom in the digital medium, several mobile applications are being commonly and extensively used. One such app is TikTok, wherein people can showcase their creativity and acting skills, resulting in increased fan following and public recognition. In India, this trend was initially picked up by popular celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Currently, there are about 15 million registered users in India. The most followed Indian TikTok stars include Arishfa Khan, Lucky Dancer (Arhan Khan), Manjul Khattar, and Garima Chaurasia.



Many people, including celebrities, have started using this app to have a good laugh at funny videos, while a few use it as a platform to showcase their talents.



Mr. Faisu and Team 07 are extremely popular on the app and have a crazy fan following. Team 07 consists of five young boys namely Faisal Shaikh, Hasnain Khan, Adnan Shaikh, Shadan Farooqui, and Faiz Baloch



Five boys hailing from a small suburb of Mumbai are ruling the hearts of the audience with their videos. Given the fact that they immensely popular, the boys are getting many offers from the entertainment industry.



Faisal recently bagged a big-budget music video opposite television actress Jannat Zubair.



A few years ago, these boys, studying in Bandra's Rizvi College, did not have the slightest idea that they would make it so big in the industry.



Adnan Khan recently posted a few unseen pictures of them from their college days. Have a look!



See Pictures:

Faisal, Hasnain, and Adnan's transformation from their college days to date is quite remarkable. Also, their journey is very inspiring and restores our faith in hard work!What are your views on Team 07? Hit the comments section below.