Upasana Singh to HOST Star Plus’ Nach Baliye?

Actress Upasana Singh, popularly known as ‘Pinky Bua’ of Comedy Nights with Kapil has enacted several comic and entertaining roles in her vast career in TV and films.

As the ‘bua’ of small screen, Upasana reached the pinnacle of success with her comic timing with Kapil Sharma.

Now, Upasana is in all likelihood, all set to occupy the centre-stage of a reality show as the fun-loving host!!

Yes, you heard it right!!

News coming in is that Upasana is presently in talks to be part of Star Plus’ upcoming season of Nach Baliye as the host!! This season of the popular dance reality will be produced by BBC Worldwide Media.

This time around, the host on Nach Baliye will tickle the funny bones of audiences...

As per a credible source, “Upasana is really interested in the offer, and the channel and makers want to add new spice into the dance reality show with her being on the forefront as the host. If all falls in place, Upasana will be accompanied by a young guy (mostly an actor) as the co-host. However, the actress is yet to sign on the dotted lines.”

When contacted, Upasana told Tellychakkar.com, “Talks are on, but there is no confirmation.”

We buzzed the channel spokesperson, but did not get any revert.

Watch this space for more updates.