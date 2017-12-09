Upasana Singh to star with Gippy Grewal in Carry On Jatta 2

TV’s popular bua Upasana Singh is not just a popular name in the TV industry but also is an established name in the regional industry. The 38- year old actress has featured in most of the regional cinema such as Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani and Gujarati.

The actress is all set to be a part of a highly popular Punjabi franchise. TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Upasana Singh has started shooting for her next Punjabi film. The makers of Carry On Jatta which is one of the highest grossing Punjabi films in India are making its sequel. Upasana will be a part of the sequel, playing an integral role.

Interestingly, Singh was part of the Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet, which released in the same year and was the biggest competitor of Carry On Jatta. Talking about her involvement in the film, Upasana shares, “I play a really important character in the film. The director (Smeep Kang) wanted me to be a part of the film and therefore, he particularly introduced a new character for me in the second part. I don’t wish to reveal anything more about my character.”

Upasana, who was last seen in the 2017 blockbuster Judwaa 2, will be back on the Punjabi screen after a hiatus of one and a half years. “This movie actually revived the Punjabi film industry, so I had no reason to not pick it up,” reveals Singh. She further adds, “in comedy movies you don’t have to use or find logic. This is the same out and out comedy film. Plus, it was great fun shooting with the cast.”

The talented actress is currently shooting in Chandigarh. The film stars Punjabi stalwarts like Gippy Garewal, Gurpreet Gugi, Jaswinder Bhalla and Beenu Dhillion. It is slated to release in June next year.