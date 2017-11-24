Update: Piyush Sahdev to be held under custody till 27 November

Shocking update!

Beyhadh fame, Piyush Sahdev has been arrested on the charges of rape.

Yes, according to our sources, the victim who is subjected to the crime is a model by profession and she has filed a police complaint against Piyush.

To know more about the reason behind the arrest, TellyChakkar got in touch with Kiran Kale, Senior Inspector, Versova Police Station, said, “Yes, it is true. Piyush has been arrested on 22 November the under IPC 376 and he won’t be granted bail until 27 November.”

