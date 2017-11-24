Hot Downloads

Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
I used to like Jennifer Winget: Rahul Sharma

I used to like Jennifer Winget: Rahul Sharma

more quickie Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Update: Piyush Sahdev to be held under custody till 27 November

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Nov 2017 06:34 PM

Shocking update!

Beyhadh fame, Piyush Sahdev has been arrested on the charges of rape.

Yes, according to our sources, the victim who is subjected to the crime is a model by profession and she has filed a police complaint against Piyush.

To know more about the reason behind the arrest, TellyChakkar got in touch with Kiran Kale, Senior Inspector, Versova Police Station, said, “Yes, it is true. Piyush has been arrested on 22 November the under IPC 376 and he won’t be granted bail until 27 November.”

TellyChakkar will keep our readers updated with the each development. 

Tags > Update, Piyush Sahdev, Custody, TellyChakkar, rape, Beyhadh fame,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top