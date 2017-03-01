Update: Programming changes on &TV

It’s raining new shows on telly tube! Similarly, there are shows that are bidding adieu to its viewers as well.

It’s been already reported in the media that &TV’s Queens Hain Hum (Silver Ivory Productions) is going off air soon.

We heard that Queens Hain Hum is going to air its last episode this Friday i.e. 3rd March. The channel will bring forth few changes in the existing time slots of two of its major shows.

Our source informs us that since the 8pm time slot of Queens Hain Hum will be vacant from Monday onwards, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (The House of Originals) and Gangaa (Sphere Origins) will fill the vaccum till a new show gets ready for a launch.

So now, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi will air from 7:30 to 8:15 pm and Gangaa will air from 8:15 to 9pm. This programming change will continue for one or two weeks.

Producer Nivedita Basu (Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi) confirmed the news with us.

Further, we also heard that Ravi Raj’s upcoming show Agniphera starring Ankit Gera and Yukti Kapoor, will take the time slot of 8 pm. The promo of the upcoming daily is already on-air.

We buzzed producer Ravi Raj but did not get any revert till the time we filed the story.

Keep reading this space for more updates.