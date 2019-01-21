Upen Chauhan joins Applause Entertainment’s Bhaukaal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar earlier reported about Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor, brother of Shraddha Kapoor, making his digital debut with Applause Entertainment’s Bhaukaal.

The action thriller is produced by Baweja Movies and directed by Jatin Wagle. The series will also mark the debut of talented actor Mohit Raina.

Now, we have heard that TV actor Upen Chauhan has joined Mohit and Siddhanth in the project. Upen will be seen playing an important character.

Upen has been part of Mariam, Bepannah, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and ALTBalaji’s Hum.

We could not get through to Upen for a comment.

Bhaukaal will also feature actors Amitt Singh, Bidita Bag, Abhimanyu Singh, Gulki Joshi, and other in important roles.