Upendra Limaye to play Roshni Walia’s father in Sony TV’s next

By Dharini Sanghavi
10 Jun 2019 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first to exclusively report about Frames Production and Idearack Private Limited collaborating for a youth-based show on Sony Entertainment Television.

We also broke the news about popular and talented young actress Roshni Walia being roped in to play the female lead in the show, which is tentatively titled Dance Champions (read hereRoshini Walia to make a comeback with Sony TV’s next?).

Now, we have learned that noted Marathi actor Upendra Limaye, who has been part of the industry for many decades now, will also join the cast.

The National Award winning actor will play Roshni’s father in the show.

We could not get through to Mr Limaye for his comment.

The show will also feature actors namely Urvashi Pardesi, Amita Khopkar, and Eva Shirali (read hereUrvashi Pardesi, Amita Khopkar, and Eva Shirali roped in for Sony TV’s next).

past seven days