Upendra Limaye to play Roshni Walia’s father in Sony TV’s next

TellyChakkar was the first to exclusively report about Frames Production and Idearack Private Limited collaborating for a youth-based show on Sony Entertainment Television.

Roshni Walia being roped in to play the female lead in the show, which is tentatively titled Dance Champions.

Now, we have learned that noted Marathi actor Upendra Limaye, who has been part of the industry for many decades now, will also join the cast.

The National Award winning actor will play Roshni’s father in the show.

We could not get through to Mr Limaye for his comment.

The show will also feature actors namely Urvashi Pardesi, Amita Khopkar, and Eva Shirali.

