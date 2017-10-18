The hot and sexy Urfi Javed, who is playing the main negative lead as Arti in Star Plus’ Meri Durga, has quit the show.

According to our sources, the actress is not keeping well for quite some time now and that’s why she has decided to leave the show.

Urfi confirmed the news with us and shared, “Yes, since I am an athlete in Meri Durga I am not being able to perform the scenes properly due to my health issues. I have put down my papers four days ago and my last day of shoot is on 30 November (2017).”

We have also heard that due to low TRPs the show will mostly shut by December.

We wish Urfi a very good luck!