Urfi Javed replaced by Charu Asopa in Jiji MAA

Few days earlier it was reported that TV actress Urfi Javed, who rose to fame post her stint in Meri Durga would be the new negative lead in Jiji Maa. The Star Bharat's popular show was supposed to witness the entry of a new character that would be the changing the narrative.

According to TellyChakkar's exclusive information, the light eyed Javed was finalized after a hectic hunt of actors. The actress started shooting as well. However, as per the recent development, Javed has been replaced at the nick moment.

A reliable source informs TellyChakkar exclusively that the actress has been replaced by the channel despite starting the shoot.

TV actress Charu Asopa has been locked to replace Javed. Asopa has been a part of Laado 2.

The reason behind Javed's replacement is still unknown. However this comes as a major shocker that despite starting the shoot the actress has been replaced.

Asopa started the shooting last night.

Produced under Jay Mehta productions, Jiji Maa has been a dark horse of 2018. The story and it's characters have clicked well with the masses and the audiences.

It features Pallavi Pradhan, Tanvi Dogra and Dishank Arora in the primary characters.

We couldn't reach out to Asopa, Javed or Kinnari Mehta the head honcho of Jay Mehta productions for a comment.

Isn't it ironic how uncertain this field could be.

Actors getting replaced isn't a big deal these days. Recently a huge hue and cry occurred when Krrip Suri was replaced by Mohammad Nazim for a daily soap.