News

Urfi Javed replaced by Charu Asopa in Jiji MAA

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
03 Sep 2018 08:02 AM

Few days earlier it was reported that TV actress Urfi Javed, who rose to fame post her stint in Meri Durga would be the new negative lead in Jiji Maa. The Star Bharat's popular show was supposed to witness the entry of a new character that would be the changing the narrative.

According to TellyChakkar's exclusive information, the light eyed Javed was finalized after a hectic hunt of actors. The actress started shooting as well. However, as per the recent development, Javed has been replaced at the nick moment.

A reliable source informs TellyChakkar exclusively that the actress has been replaced by the channel despite starting the shoot.
TV actress Charu Asopa has been locked to replace Javed. Asopa has been a part of Laado 2.

The reason behind Javed's replacement is still unknown. However this comes as a major shocker that despite starting the shoot the actress has been replaced.

Asopa started the shooting last night.

Produced under Jay Mehta productions, Jiji Maa has been a dark horse of 2018. The story and it's characters have clicked well with the masses and the audiences.

It features Pallavi Pradhan, Tanvi Dogra and Dishank Arora in the primary characters.

We couldn't reach out to Asopa, Javed or Kinnari Mehta the head honcho of Jay Mehta productions for a comment.
Isn't it ironic how uncertain this field could be.

Actors getting replaced isn't a big deal these days. Recently a huge hue and cry occurred when Krrip Suri was replaced by Mohammad Nazim for a daily soap.

Tags > Urfi Javed, Charu Asopa, JiJi Maa, Pallavi Pradhan, Tanvi Dogra, Dishank Arora, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Love Story of Abhi & Pragya

Love Story of Abhi & Pragya
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Shaminn
Shaminn
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days